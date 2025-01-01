$25,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Tesla Model X
75D
Location
Auto Legends
2150 Steeles Ave W Unit 1 & 2, Concord, ON L4K 2Y7
647-930-8180
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
303,659KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJXCDE24HF064580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 303,659 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 TO 2024 AVAILBLE! LARGEST SELECTION OF MODEL X'S / INDOOR SHOW ROOM!
Introducing the 2017 Tesla Model X an all-electric SUV that perfectly combines advanced technology and impressive performance. With 328 horsepower and a 0-100 km/h time of around 5.2 seconds, the Model X offers smooth acceleration and remarkable efficiency. Featuring a sleek design, cutting-edge features, and a spacious interior, this vehicle delivers both luxury and performance in one powerful package.
-OPTIONS AND SPECS
-RED MULTI-COAT EXTERIOR
-CREAM INTERIOR
-HEATED SEATS
-AUTO PILOT
-ENHANCED AUTO PILOT ( INCLUDED )
-AWD
-5 PASSENGER
-NAVIGATION
-AIR SUSPENSION
-FSD CAPABILITY
-POWER DOORS
-MUCH MORE
Every vehicle comes certified and Carfax verified at Auto Legends. With over 35 years of combined experience, our team has been around from the early days of manual windows to the rise of self-driving cars.
Auto Legends Setting the pace to make your experience memorable and electrifying
AVAILABLE / INCLUDED OPTIONS
-FINANCING
-EXTENEDED PROTECTION PLANS
-TRADE INS
-CASH OR FINANCE THE PRICE IS THE SAME FOR YOU
-SAFTEY INCLUDED
-CARFAX INCLUDED ON OUR WEBSITE
-PRICE PLUS TAXES AND LICENSING IS WHAT YOU PAY
-CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES
LOCATION
2150 STEELES AVE W
UNIT 1 &2
CONCORD, ON, L4K 2Y7
CONTACT FOR MORE INFORMATION @
I N F O @ A U T O L E G E N D S . C A
SALES: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 8 0
FINANCING: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 7 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Traffic sign recognition
Exterior
Tinted Glass
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Leatherette dash trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Premium cloth upholstery
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
3-point front seatbelts
FM Radio
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Regenerative braking system
Front struts
Automatic hazard warning lights
Rear struts
Lane deviation sensors
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
1.1 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LEATHERETTE CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
Customizable instrument cluster
SLIDING REAR SEAT
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
BATTERY DISCONNECT IMPACT SENSOR
INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
ELECTRONIC SUSPENSION CONTROL
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
1.26 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
ALLOY FOOT PEDAL TRIM
FIXED GLASS REAR MOONROOF / SUNROOF
WINDSHIELD SUNSHADE
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
FRONT CAMERA SYSTEM
LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
240 VOLT ELECTRIC CHARGE CORD
240 WATTS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
FRONT RECORDING DASH CAMERA
TUNEIN INTERNET RADIO APP
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HOTSPOT COMPATIBLE WI-FI
RECLINING REAR SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
INFRARED-REFLECTING WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
10 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
11.5 KW EV ON-BOARD CHARGER RATING
TESLA (SAE J3400) ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGER CONNECTOR
TESLA APP SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
12 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (240V)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
