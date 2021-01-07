Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

147,986 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

SE LEATHER|ALLOYS|ONE OWNER|NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED

2017 Toyota Camry

SE LEATHER|ALLOYS|ONE OWNER|NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,986KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6590776
  VIN: 4T1BF1FK8HU328188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,986 KM

***CERTIFIED|LOADED***

2017TOYOTA CAMRY SE. HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. NO ACCIDENTS. HEATED SEATS. 4 CYLINDER. BACK UP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. CLEAN CAR FAX . THREE KEYS. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 147986KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $13,995.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W,

VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8

PH: 1-647 835 7730

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

