2017 Toyota Corolla

LE/HTD SEATS/LDW/REAR CAMERA LE

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE/HTD SEATS/LDW/REAR CAMERA LE

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4955133
  • Stock #: D05-783465
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7HC083465
Exterior Colour
Black Sand Pearl
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS* O.A.C.LE PACKAGE With Rear Camera, Lane Departure, Collision Assist, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, ABS, Air Conditioning, Carfax Verified, Clean Title, Canadian Vehicle & Much More...Visit Over 100 Cars *** www.TorontoAutohaus.com ***Toronto Autohaus Ltd Client Care Package Included For Only $495- 36 Days Safety Items Coverage OR 2000KM- Safety & Emission- Oil Change & Filter- Brake Service- Tire Service- Cosmetic Reconditioning- History Report- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*Financing Starts From 4.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application We Include Worry Free 36 Days Warranty & Offer Up To 4 Years Extended Options at Wholesale Price No Hidden Fees !!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified, not driveable, and not e-tested. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $495.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage. Please contact Toronto Autohaus Ltd Financing Department for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

