Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong> CLIMATE CONTROL | PANORAMIC | TURBOCHARGED | NAVIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE </strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>2017 VOLVO XC90 T6 MOMENTUM AWD. NAVIGATION.PANORAMIC SUNROOF. LEATHER SEATS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 287,000 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. SELLING FOR $17,995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS</strong></p><p><br></p><p><span></span><strong>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality</strong><span>. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1744315889295_9959722003349488 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span><br><br></p> <p>As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to<br>be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for $1195.</p><p><br>Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train<br>Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.</p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1744241449222_738307976131763 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p><p><strong>****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** </strong><br></p><p>We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for a car loan with the most<br>competitive rates possible and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our<br>process is fast & easy. <br></p><p><br>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING <br><strong>SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 </strong> </p><p>CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.</p>

2017 Volvo XC90

287,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum AWD | 7-Passenger | PANORAMIC | TURBOCHARGED | NAVIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle
12403926

2017 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum AWD | 7-Passenger | PANORAMIC | TURBOCHARGED | NAVIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 12403926
  2. 12403926
  3. 12403926
  4. 12403926
  5. 12403926
  6. 12403926
  7. 12403926
  8. 12403926
  9. 12403926
  10. 12403926
  11. 12403926
  12. 12403926
  13. 12403926
  14. 12403926
  15. 12403926
  16. 12403926
  17. 12403926
  18. 12403926
  19. 12403926
  20. 12403926
  21. 12403926
  22. 12403926
  23. 12403926
  24. 12403926
  25. 12403926
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
287,000KM
VIN YV4A22PK3H1114630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 287,000 KM

Vehicle Description

" CLIMATE CONTROL | PANORAMIC | TURBOCHARGED | NAVIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE "


2017 VOLVO XC90 T6 MOMENTUM AWD. NAVIGATION.PANORAMIC SUNROOF. LEATHER SEATS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 287,000 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. SELLING FOR $17,995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS


This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to
be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for $1195.


Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train
Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.


****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 

We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for a car loan with the most
competitive rates possible and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our
process is fast & easy. 


WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Instrument Panel Bin
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
6-Way Driver Seat
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Mobile hotspot internet access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
210 Amp Alternator
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Engine: 2.0L 16V I4 Supercharged Turbo
GVWR: 2750 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
550.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

graphic equalizer
A/V remote
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Fixed Bucket Bucket Leather 3rd Row Seat Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Skyline Auto

Used 2017 Honda CR-V EXL - LEATHER | NO ACCIDENTS | ANDROID AUTO/CARPLAY | HONDA SENSING | SUNROOF for sale in Concord, ON
2017 Honda CR-V EXL - LEATHER | NO ACCIDENTS | ANDROID AUTO/CARPLAY | HONDA SENSING | SUNROOF 153,000 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan RT | NO ACCIDENTS | POWER SLIDING DOOR | HEATED STEERING/SEATS FRNT/BACK | LEATHER for sale in Concord, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan RT | NO ACCIDENTS | POWER SLIDING DOOR | HEATED STEERING/SEATS FRNT/BACK | LEATHER 278,000 KM $4,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport - ONE OWNER| ACCIDENT FREE | REMOTE START |LANE ASSIST | ANDROID/CARPLAY for sale in Concord, ON
2022 Honda Civic Sport - ONE OWNER| ACCIDENT FREE | REMOTE START |LANE ASSIST | ANDROID/CARPLAY 80,000 KM $24,745 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2017 Volvo XC90