905-738-3800
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Gorgeous exterior styling, spry handling, gutsy turbo four-cylinder engine.
The Giulia is a true driver's car with a seductive look and an Italian accent.
The engine in the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia is a potent 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 that churns out 280 hp and 306 lb-ft of torque and comes with an EPA-rating of 24/33 mpg city/highway with the Q2 rear-wheel drive model and 23/31 mpg with the Q4 all-wheel drive model.ENGINE2.0L/280-hp/306-lb-ft turbo SOHC 16-valve I-4TRANSMISSION8-speed automatic
The beautifully designed interior looks convincingly upscale, supportive seats and well-laid-out controls provide a driving position that is comfortable and perfect for enthusiastic driving.
