2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

43,500 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Ti Q4 - One of a kind wrap w/ upgraded exhaust

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Ti Q4 - One of a kind wrap w/ upgraded exhaust

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

  1. Video Thumb
Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

43,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7501935
  VIN: Zarfaedn7j7579996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red & Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 43,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Gorgeous exterior styling, spry handling, gutsy turbo four-cylinder engine.

The Giulia is a true driver's car with a seductive look and an Italian accent.

The engine in the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia is a potent 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 that churns out 280 hp and 306 lb-ft of torque and comes with an EPA-rating of 24/33 mpg city/highway with the Q2 rear-wheel drive model and 23/31 mpg with the Q4 all-wheel drive model.

ENGINE2.0L/280-hp/306-lb-ft turbo SOHC 16-valve I-4TRANSMISSION8-speed automatic

The beautifully designed interior looks convincingly upscale, supportive seats and well-laid-out controls provide a driving position that is comfortable and perfect for enthusiastic driving.

 

#STOPBYGNL  you Deserve it ! 

Apply for Low Rate Personal & Commercial Leasing or Fianncing options with us @ www.grandeleasing.com 

 

905 738 3800 x 6343 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

