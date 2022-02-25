Menu
2018 Audi Q3

58,000 KM

$30,888

+ tax & licensing
Yorkdale Fine Cars

647-471-0468

2.0 TFSI Quattro Progressiv Tiptronic. Navi, Pano, LOADED!

2.0 TFSI Quattro Progressiv Tiptronic. Navi, Pano, LOADED!

Location

8131 Keele St, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

58,000KM
Used
  • VIN: WA1JCCFS8JR031400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL | MORE INFORMATION COMING SOON.


If you have any questions please contact us at (416) 792-4447 or yorkdalefinecars@gmail.com. We are open 6 days a week & located at 8131 Keele Street in Concord, ON. 


Financing is always an option. Whether you are a student, new Immigrant, have bad credit, good credit or no credit. With partnerships across numerous financial institutions & private lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible. Extended Warranty packages are available and each package is customized to ensure that your needs are covered. Each Yorkdale Fine Cars client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!


Since 2014 Yorkdale Fine Cars took the concept of a luxury lifestyle to a whole new level. Offering luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Tesla, Cadillac, Jaguar, Lexus, Land Rover & many more. Check out our online inventory on our website at www.yorkdalefinecars.ca, simply stop by and visit our 30.000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Yorkdale Fine Cars is a strong independent dealership serving guests worldwide. By understanding the lifestyle of our guests we are able to provide our immersive collection of luxury vehicles on the market. We can gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. 


Guaranteed lowest prices in the GTA! Our collection of vehicles is priced accurately and at a very reasonable price point, but you can always ask about our Price Matching Policy. 


As per OMVIC regulations; Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. *certification fee may vary depending on various vehicles*


**We always make the effort to ensure all the information provided to you on this listing is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on our listings. Pricing may vary without notice. Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. Uploaded picture may be generic if the vehicle has not arrived to us yet.**

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

