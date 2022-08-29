Menu
2018 Audi Q5

159,821 KM

$26,745

+ tax & licensing
$26,745

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort QUATTRO|BACK UP CAMERA|CERTIFIED

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort QUATTRO|BACK UP CAMERA|CERTIFIED

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,745

+ taxes & licensing

159,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9226960
  VIN: WA1ANAFY1J2012621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 159,821 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 AUDI Q5 QUATTRO. 4 CYLINDER. FRONT AND BACK PARKING SENSORS. AWD. PUSH START. ALLOY WHEELS. BACK UP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 159821 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $26745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-XXXX

1-866-724-3388

