2018 Audi S5

97,599 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

2018 Audi S5

2018 Audi S5

3.0 TFSI quattroTechnik tiptronic PRESTIGE BLKDOUT

2018 Audi S5

3.0 TFSI quattroTechnik tiptronic PRESTIGE BLKDOUT

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,599KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9602326
  VIN: Wauc4cf56ja095582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,599 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grande National Leasing

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

