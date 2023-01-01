$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi S5
3.0 TFSI quattroTechnik tiptronic PRESTIGE BLKDOUT
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
97,599KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9602326
- VIN: Wauc4cf56ja095582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,599 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4