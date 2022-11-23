2018 BMW 330

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,787 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9410833

9410833 VIN: WBA8D9C53JA012770

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features Premium Audio AWD Reverse Park Assist GPS System 8 speed automatic

