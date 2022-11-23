Menu
2018 BMW 330

130,000 KM

Details

$26,787

$26,787

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

i xDrive NAVIGATION|CAMERA|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,787

130,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9410833
  VIN: WBA8D9C52JA012770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD|CERTIFIED



2015 BMW 3 SERIES 330i xDRIVE. NAVIGATION.BACK UP CAMERA. POWER GLASS SUNROOF.HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 130,000KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $16,787.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE***



**** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8



PH: 1-647-333-7730



Guaranteed Approval.Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
GPS System
8 speed automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

