Grande National Leasing
2018 BMW 5 Series
540i xDrive Sedan
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
52,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9630538
- VIN: WBAJE7C56JWC56910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
