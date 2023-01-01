2018 BMW 5 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9630538

9630538 VIN: WBAJE7C56JWC56910

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Air Conditioned Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.