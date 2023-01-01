Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 5 Series

52,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 5 Series

2018 BMW 5 Series

540i xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 5 Series

540i xDrive Sedan

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9630538
  • VIN: WBAJE7C56JWC56910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grande National Leasing

2019 Land Rover Rang...
 79,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 3.0 TFS...
 97,599 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-250 LARI...
 49,500 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Grande National Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

Quick Links
Directions