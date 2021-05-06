Menu
2018 BMW X5

82,500 KM

Details Description Features

$46,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yorkdale Fine Cars

416-792-4447

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i M Performance Pkg, Carbon Aerodynamic Pkg, Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i M Performance Pkg, Carbon Aerodynamic Pkg, Loaded

Location

Yorkdale Fine Cars

8131 Keele St, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

416-792-4447

Contact Seller

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

82,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7113937
  • Stock #: 2143
  • VIN: 5uxkr0c58j0x85230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2143
  • Mileage 82,500 KM

Vehicle Description

ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER / BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


 


WHY PAY MORE ELSEWHERE?!


 


SAME DAY DELIVERY! WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT TYPES!


 


FULL CARFAX HISTORY AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP!
 



2018 BMW X5 Xdrive35i M Sport - LOADED


Colour: Carbon Black metallic exterior / Brown leather interior


 
Main Features & Options: 


M Sports Package, M Aerodynamics Package, BMW Intelligent Safety, All-wheel Drive, Keyless Entry & Go, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Head-Up Display, Driving Assistant, Park Assist, Bluetooth, Voice Command, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Leather Seats w/ memory, Power seats and mirrors, Panoramic sunroof, Soft-Close Doors, Power liftgate, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, Fog Lights, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Rear Climate Control, Power Heated Mirrors, Airbags, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, USB input, Factory Tow Hitch Receiver.. and much more!!


If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-4447 or Email us yorkdalefinecars@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 8131 Keele St Unit 7 just 2 lights north of Highway 7. Open 7 days a week.


Financing is always an option. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible.


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $699.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN. 


Our Vehicles are listed at an aggressive and very reasonable price point. Ask about our Price Matching Policy.


To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.


Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic


Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA ! (Price match guarantee)

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Yorkdale Fine Cars

Yorkdale Fine Cars

Yorkdale Fine Cars

8131 Keele St, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

Call Dealer

416-792-XXXX

(click to show)

416-792-4447

