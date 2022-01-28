Menu
2018 BMW X5

72,849 KM

Details Description

$86,950

+ tax & licensing
$86,950

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

M I NO ACCIDENTS I FACT WARRANTY

2018 BMW X5

M I NO ACCIDENTS I FACT WARRANTY

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

$86,950

+ taxes & licensing

72,849KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8228613
  • Stock #: 70M02-Y84005
  • VIN: 5YMKT6C57J0Y84005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 72,849 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS - Special Financing Price Advertised $86,950or Cash Price $88,500 plus hst and licensing* / NAVIGATION / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / BIRDEYE VIEW CAMERA / PARK DISTANCE CONTROL / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / LANE DEPARTURE WARNING / LEATHER / HEATED AND POWER MEMORY SEATS / HEATED STEERING / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / COMFORT ACCESS / KEYLESS GO / POWER TAILGATE / BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL US    sales@torontoautohaus.com or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
- 4 Year Roadside Assistance & Key Replacement Coverage
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the cash price sale
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application
_________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

