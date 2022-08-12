Menu
2018 Cadillac Escalade

49,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

Contact Seller
2018 Cadillac Escalade

2018 Cadillac Escalade

4WD 4dr Premium Luxury

2018 Cadillac Escalade

4WD 4dr Premium Luxury

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8977885
  • VIN: 1GYS4CKJ8JR215119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Grande National Leasing

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-XXXX

905-738-3800

