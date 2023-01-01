2018 Cadillac Escalade

$54,950 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 8 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9452527

9452527 Stock #: 100M01-388378

100M01-388378 VIN: 1GYS4HKJ1JR388378

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 125,860 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.