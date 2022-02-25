Menu
2018 Chevrolet Spark

58,771 KM

Details Description Features

$16,488

+ tax & licensing
$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

w/1LT Rear Cam Bluetooth Apple&Android Auto Certi*

2018 Chevrolet Spark

w/1LT Rear Cam Bluetooth Apple&Android Auto Certi*

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

58,771KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8354472
  Stock #: M-2122

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 58,771 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom,

Only 58771 KM Canadian vehicle, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition,

Runs and Drives Just Like Brand New Comes CERTIFIED.

The car has a lot of features Like Rear cam, Remote Starter, Sunroof

and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

