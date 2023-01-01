2018 Chevrolet Suburban

$35,880 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 3 2 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9645502

9645502 Stock #: 100M02-230690

100M02-230690 VIN: 1GNSKGKC5JR230690

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 100M02-230690

Mileage 149,328 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.