2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

140,361 KM

Details Description

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT I NO ACCIDENTS I LEATHER

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT I NO ACCIDENTS I LEATHER

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

140,361KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9989207
  Stock #: 70M05-313270
  VIN: 2C4RDGEG1JR313270

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 140,361 KM

Vehicle Description

GT PACKAGE WITH TOP TRIM OPTIONS - NO PAYMENTS UP TO 6 MONTHS O.A.C. - Finance and Save Over $3,000 - FINANCING PRICE ADVERTISED $21,990 call us for more details / LEATHER / HEATED SEATS / REAR CAMERA / REAR CLIMATE CONTROL / POWER DRIVERS SEATS / DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS / FOG LIGHTS / POWER LIFTGATE / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________


NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? visit usTOACARS.ca to view over 120 in inventory, directions and our contact information.
_________________________________________________________________________


Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
- Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the finance and cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client care package
_________________________________________________________________________


Financing Starts the From the Lowest Market Rate O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months, terms and conditions apply. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit ********** for application. Interest rate depends on amortization, finance amount, presentation, credit score and credit utilization. For more information, please contact our finance department.
_________________________________________________________________________


We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have the most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.


_________________________________________________________________________


Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*, valid when purchasing the vehicle at advertised price with Client Care Package. Within 5 days or 500km exchange to an equal value or higher priced vehicle in our inventory. Note: Client Care package, financing processing and licensing is non refundable. Vehicle must be exchanged in equal condition as delivered to you. For more questions, please contact us at sales @ torontoautohaus . com or call us 9 0 5 5 9 7 7 8 7 9
_________________________________________________________________________


As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

