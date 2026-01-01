Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

147,494 KM

$10,990 + taxes & licensing

Titanium 4WD Navigation Carplay Leather

Manaf auto sales. UCDA member, buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales.

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom.

147,494km Canadian Vehicle, excellent Condition,

runs & drives like brand new.The car has a lot of features

Like; Navigation, Rear Cam, Heated Seats, 4WD, Sunroof,  

Rear Park Assist and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $899 Certification fee may vary

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE*

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
12545 Coleraine Dr.
Caledon, ON L7E 3B5
Tel: (416) 904-6680
www.manafautosales.com

2018 Ford EcoSport

147,494 KM

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport

Titanium 4WD Navigation Carplay Leather

13508930

2018 Ford EcoSport

Titanium 4WD Navigation Carplay Leather

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,494KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,494 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales. UCDA member, buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales.

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom.

147,494km Canadian Vehicle, excellent Condition,

runs & drives like brand new.The car has a lot of features

Like; Navigation, Rear Cam, Heated Seats, 4WD, Sunroof,  

Rear Park Assist and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $899 "Certification fee may vary"

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE*

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

12545 Coleraine Dr.

Caledon, ON L7E 3B5

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-904-6680

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2018 Ford EcoSport