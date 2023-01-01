2018 Ford Fusion

$19,490 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 3 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9475905

9475905 Stock #: 100D01-105492

100D01-105492 VIN: 3FA6P0SU4JR105492

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 176,385 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.