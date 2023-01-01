Menu
2018 Ford Fusion

176,385 KM

Details Description

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

Energi Platinum PLUG-IN HYBRID I NO ACCIDENTS

2018 Ford Fusion

Energi Platinum PLUG-IN HYBRID I NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

176,385KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9475905
  • Stock #: 100D01-105492
  • VIN: 3FA6P0SU4JR105492

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 176,385 KM

Vehicle Description

PLATINUM WITH NO ACCIDENTS - HIGHWAY MILEAGE - STARTS AND DRIVES GREAT - TESLA DEALER TRADE - NO PAYMENTS UP TO 6 MONTHS O.A.C. - Special Financing Only Price $19,490 Cash Price may differ, call for more details NAVIGATION / REAR CAMERA / LEATHER / HEATED AND COOLED MEMORY SEATS / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / LANE DEPARTURE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / COMFORT ACCESS / CHARGING CABLE INCLUDED / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ?  visit us TOACARS.ca to view over 120 in inventory, directions and our contact information.
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
- Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the finance and cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client care package
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing Starts the From the Lowest Market Rate O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months, terms and conditions apply. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application. Interest rate depends on amortization, finance amount, presentation, credit score and credit utilization. For more information, please contact our finance department.
_________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have the most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*, valid when purchasing the vehicle at advertised price with Client Care Package. Within 5 days or 500km exchange to an equal value or higher priced vehicle in our inventory. Note: Client Care package, financing processing and licensing is non refundable. Vehicle must be exchanged in equal condition as delivered to you. For more questions, please contact us at sales @ torontoautohaus . com or call us 9 0 5 5 9 7 7 8 7 9
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

