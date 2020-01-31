Menu
2018 Honda Accord

EX-EX-L Sunroof R.Cam R.Starter Lane Dept. Certifi

2018 Honda Accord

EX-EX-L Sunroof R.Cam R.Starter Lane Dept. Certifi

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

$27,588

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,996KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4668513
  • Stock #: M-1957
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE


ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC


New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Only 9996 KM Canadian


Vehicle / Ontario Car, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and


Drives Just Like Brand New Comes CERTIFIED. The car has a lot of


features like Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Starter, R-Camera and much more.


Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are not


included in the price. Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.


Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.


FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*


FINANCING AVAILABLE*


WARRANTY AVAILABLE *


Manaf Auto Sales Inc.


555 North Rivermede Rd.


Concord, ON L4K 4G8


For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680


Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com


Thank You.



Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quick Links
