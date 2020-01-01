Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

Touring 4 DOOR 5 SEATS

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring 4 DOOR 5 SEATS

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

416-771-6739

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,458KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4401102
  • Stock #: 1058T
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H97JH149840
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
This Honda CR-V touring is ready for the winter drives. It comes Fully loaded with many features from Moonroof, Camera on mirrors, Back up Camera, blind spot mirrors, even surf the net with WIFI Capabilities. many more features, to many to post. A MUST SEE!
This car is the closest thing to NEW without all the freight fees etc
Serviced and safety and ready to go.
Low kilometers As per our trademark here at Prime Mark Auto.
Comes with remaining factory warranty. extended Warranty available.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
This vehicle comes Fully Certified. H.S.T. & licensing extra.

CARFAX available for FREE, request by message and we will send it right away.
Trade-ins Welcome.

Call us 905-760-1909
416-829-9365
416-771-6739
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle-No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!
Additional Features
