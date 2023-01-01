Menu
2018 Honda Odyssey

345,495 KM

Details Description Features

$16,445

+ tax & licensing
$16,445

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2018 Honda Odyssey

2018 Honda Odyssey

SUNROOF|BLINDSPOTCAMERA|ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS

2018 Honda Odyssey

SUNROOF|BLINDSPOTCAMERA|ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$16,445

+ taxes & licensing

345,495KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546950
  • Stock #: 502648
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H42JB502648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 502648
  • Mileage 345,495 KM

Vehicle Description

"SUNROOF|BLINDSPOTCAMERA|ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS"

2018 HONDA ODYSSEY EX.SUNROOF.HEATED SEATS.ANDOIR/APPLE CARPLAY.DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL.CRUISE CONTROL.ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. 


This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.


****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and passenger's seat 4-way power adjustment
Passenger Seat
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats Side-To-Side Sliding
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Tires: P235/60R18 103H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Manual Fold Into Floor
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
HondaLink
Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Recline
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 USB device connectors
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
CabinControl app
Wi-Fi tethering
Radio: 150-Watt AM/FM/CD Display Audio System -inc: 7 speakers including subwoofer
MP3 Windows Media Audio playback capability
steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls and roof-mounted shark-fin antenna
730 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

