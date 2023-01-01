$16,445+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-724-3388
2018 Honda Odyssey
SUNROOF|BLINDSPOTCAMERA|ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
1-866-724-3388
$16,445
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10546950
- Stock #: 502648
- VIN: 5FNRL6H42JB502648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 502648
- Mileage 345,495 KM
Vehicle Description
"SUNROOF|BLINDSPOTCAMERA|ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS"
2018 HONDA ODYSSEY EX.SUNROOF.HEATED SEATS.ANDOIR/APPLE CARPLAY.DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL.CRUISE CONTROL.ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477
Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.