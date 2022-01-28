Menu
2018 Hyundai Sonata

93,654 KM

Details Description

$19,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,880

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Sonata

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Sport I LEATHER I SUNROOF I ANDR. NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Sport I LEATHER I SUNROOF I ANDR. NAVIGATION

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

Vehicle Description

SPORT PACKAGE - Special Financing Price Advertised $19,880 OR Cash Price $21,490 / NO HIDDEN FEES ** VISIT OUR SHOWROOM OR BUY ONLINE ** PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** SPORT PACKAGE / LEATHER / HEATED AND POWER SEATS / SUNROOF / REAR CAMERA / ANDROID NAVIGATION / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / COMFRT ACCESS / ALLOY WHEELS / BALANCE OF FULL FACTORY WARRANTY / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL US    sales@torontoautohaus.com or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package for Only $695
- 4 Year Roadside Assistance & Key Replacement Coverage
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
_________________________________________________________________________
Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application
_________________________________________________________________________
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
_________________________________________________________________________


Why Buy at TORONTO AUTOHAUS LTD


1) NO HIDDEN FEES, we disclose any additional charges prior purchasing the vehicle
___________________________________________________
2) HIGHLY RECOMMENDED, we care about our client experience, that is why we have an average of 4.8-star customer rating.
___________________________________________________
3) Visit our showroom to view and test drive your new car or buy 100% online with the help of one of our highly trained representatives
___________________________________________________
4) You can pick up your vehicle at one of our locations or we offer low rates on delivery across Canada.
___________________________________________________
5) We are a volume seller and that is why you are guaranteed to get competitive pricing without a hassle.
_________________________________________________________________________
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra
_________________________________________________________________________
Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage. Please contact Toronto Autohaus Ltd Financing Department for more details.

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

