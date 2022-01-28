$19,880+ tax & licensing
$19,880
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Autohaus Ltd
905-597-7879
2018 Hyundai Sonata
Sport I LEATHER I SUNROOF I ANDR. NAVIGATION
Location
Toronto Autohaus Ltd
680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2
905-597-7879
93,654KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8185815
- Stock #: 70D10-667535
- VIN: 5NPE34AFXJH667535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 93,654 KM
Vehicle Description
_________________________________________________________________________
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package for Only $695
- 4 Year Roadside Assistance & Key Replacement Coverage
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
Why Buy at TORONTO AUTOHAUS LTD
1) NO HIDDEN FEES, we disclose any additional charges prior purchasing the vehicle
2) HIGHLY RECOMMENDED, we care about our client experience, that is why we have an average of 4.8-star customer rating.
3) Visit our showroom to view and test drive your new car or buy 100% online with the help of one of our highly trained representatives
4) You can pick up your vehicle at one of our locations or we offer low rates on delivery across Canada.
5) We are a volume seller and that is why you are guaranteed to get competitive pricing without a hassle.
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra
Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage. Please contact Toronto Autohaus Ltd Financing Department for more details.
