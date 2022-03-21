Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

40,984 KM

Details Description

$54,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,950

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-Dynamic HSE DIESEL I MASSAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-Dynamic HSE DIESEL I MASSAGE

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,984 KM

Vehicle Description

R-DESIGN HSE DIESEL - MASSAGE SEATS - Special Financing Price Advertised $54,950 or Cash Price $57,900 plus hst and licensing* MERIDIAN STEREO / MASSAGE SEATS / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / LANE DEPARTURE WARNING / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / NAVIGATION / REAR CAMERA / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / ALL WHEEL DRIVE / LEATHER SEATS / HEATED AND COOLED MEMORY SEATS / POWER TAILGATE / COMFORT ACCESS / KEYLESS GO / LED LIGHTING / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL US    sales@torontoautohaus.com or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
- 4 Year Roadside Assistance & Key Replacement Coverage
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client care package
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application
_________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

