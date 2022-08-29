$67,588+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-904-6680
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P380 First Edition R-Dynamic Panoraimc Roof Navi H
Location
Manaf Auto Sales
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$67,588
- Listing ID: 9024310
- Stock #: M-2253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,522 KM
Vehicle Description
MANAF AUTO SALES INC
UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Canadian Vehicle /
Good Condition, Runs and Drives Just Like Brand New.
Car has lots of features like 360 Multi View Camera, HUD,
Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation and much more.
Car history will be provided at our dealership.
HST and Licensing are not included in the price.
As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.
Certification is available for $599 "Certification fee may vary"
Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.
Our pleasure is to see you in our Showroom.
FINANCING AVAILABLE*
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
555 North Rivermede Rd.
Concord, ON L4K 4G8
For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680
Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com
Thank You.
Vehicle Features
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.