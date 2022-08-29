Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

60,522 KM

Details Description Features

$67,588

+ tax & licensing
$67,588

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 First Edition R-Dynamic Panoraimc Roof Navi H

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 First Edition R-Dynamic Panoraimc Roof Navi H

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,588

+ taxes & licensing

60,522KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9024310
  • Stock #: M-2253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,522 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC

UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Canadian Vehicle / 

Good Condition, Runs and Drives Just Like Brand New.

Car has lots of features like 360 Multi View Camera, HUD,

Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation and much more. 

Car history will be provided at our dealership. 

HST and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $599 "Certification fee may vary"

Please call us and book your time to view / test  drive the car. 

Our pleasure is to see you in our Showroom.

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

