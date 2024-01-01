2018 Lincoln MKX

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, Only</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>73,550 KM Excellent  condition, runs and drives</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>like brand new. The car has a lot of features Like</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Navigation, Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated &</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Ventilated Seats, Leather, Apple Carplay & Android Auto,</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Remote-Starter Panoramic Roof and much more.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>HST and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Certification is available for $699 Certification fee may vary</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>WARRANTY AVAILABLE *</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>555 North Rivermede Rd.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Concord, ON L4K 4G8</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Thank You.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;> </p>

2018 Lincoln MKX

73,550 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle
11963397

2018 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,550KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc 

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, Only

73,550 KM Excellent  condition, runs and drives

like brand new. The car has a lot of features Like

Navigation, Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated &

Ventilated Seats, Leather, Apple Carplay & Android Auto,

Remote-Starter Panoramic Roof and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 "Certification fee may vary"

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ford Focus SE 4dr SYNC Heated Seats Rear Camera BT Audio for sale in Concord, ON
2017 Ford Focus SE 4dr SYNC Heated Seats Rear Camera BT Audio 78,207 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Murano AWD SV Remote Starter Navigation carplay & Android for sale in Concord, ON
2023 Nissan Murano AWD SV Remote Starter Navigation carplay & Android 54,536 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda CR-V AWD Touring Navigation Heated Seats Rear Camera for sale in Concord, ON
2013 Honda CR-V AWD Touring Navigation Heated Seats Rear Camera 145,961 KM $15,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

Contact Seller
2018 Lincoln MKX