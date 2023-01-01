2018 Mazda CX-9

$29,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 6 6 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9960149

9960149 Stock #: 100M05-224697

100M05-224697 VIN: JM3TCBEY0J0224697

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 89,667 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.