2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$118,999 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8476968

8476968 VIN: WDDZF8KB2JA343283

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.