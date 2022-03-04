Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

27,000 KM

Details Features

$118,999

+ tax & licensing
Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

AMG E 63 S

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

27,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8476968
  VIN: WDDZF8KB2JA343283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grande National Leasing

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

