2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E 63 S
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
27,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8476968
- VIN: WDDZF8KB2JA343283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
