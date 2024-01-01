$30,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
AMG GLC43
Location
The Vault Automotive Collection
310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3
647-330-1950
Certified
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of driving a performance SUV with the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC43, now available at The Vault Automotive Collection. This sleek grey beauty features a powerful 3L V6 Turbo engine, delivering exhilarating acceleration and a smooth ride. Step inside and be greeted by a luxurious black leather interior with heated seats, a sunroof, and all the amenities you need to enjoy every journey. With just 99,000km on the odometer, this GLC43 is ready to take you on many more adventures.
This Mercedes-Benz SUV is not just about power, it's also about safety and convenience. Features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and a security system give you peace of mind on the road. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors, all while cruising in style with the GLC43's sleek design and sporty demeanor.
Here are five of the most captivating features of this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC43:
- AMG Performance: Experience the thrill of a powerful 3L V6 Turbo engine, providing both speed and agility.
- Luxurious Interior: Enjoy the comfort of heated seats, a sunroof, and a sleek black leather interior.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and safe with adaptive smart cruise control and blind spot monitoring.
- Effortless Convenience: Enjoy keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors for a luxurious driving experience.
- Sleek and Sporty Design: Turn heads with the GLC43's distinctive grey exterior and sporty aesthetics.
Visit The Vault Automotive Collection today to see this stunning Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC43 in person.
OUR ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE , JUST ADD TAX AND LICENSING
Financing is available on certified cars, starting as low as 7.49% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. Finance Companies may charge their own fees on financing or Lease deals
For a low cost of $599 (plus tax) We are able to offer Oil & filter Change, Professional Detailing. Powertrain Warranty of 3 months/ 3000km. 36 Month Roadside Coverage and up to $4000 off your next car if in the event it gets stolen !
Want more peace of mind ? Most cars can get up to 4 years/unlimited km cover.
Dont Drive much ? Why not get our NO TIME LIMIT WARRANTY ? * SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS
The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - Buy with Confidence
We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. L4K 3W3
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 10 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 9 am - 3 pm.
Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950
647-330-1950