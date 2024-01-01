Menu
<p>Experience the thrill of driving a performance SUV with the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC43, now available at The Vault Automotive Collection. This sleek grey beauty features a powerful 3L V6 Turbo engine, delivering exhilarating acceleration and a smooth ride. Step inside and be greeted by a luxurious black leather interior with heated seats, a sunroof, and all the amenities you need to enjoy every journey. With just 99,000km on the odometer, this GLC43 is ready to take you on many more adventures.</p><p>This Mercedes-Benz SUV is not just about power, its also about safety and convenience. Features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and a security system give you peace of mind on the road. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors, all while cruising in style with the GLC43s sleek design and sporty demeanor.</p><p>Here are five of the most captivating features of this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC43:</p><ol><li><strong>AMG Performance</strong>: Experience the thrill of a powerful 3L V6 Turbo engine, providing both speed and agility.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior</strong>: Enjoy the comfort of heated seats, a sunroof, and a sleek black leather interior.</li><li><strong>Advanced Technology</strong>: Stay connected and safe with adaptive smart cruise control and blind spot monitoring.</li><li><strong>Effortless Convenience</strong>: Enjoy keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors for a luxurious driving experience.</li><li><strong>Sleek and Sporty Design</strong>: Turn heads with the GLC43s distinctive grey exterior and sporty aesthetics.</li></ol><p>Visit The Vault Automotive Collection today to see this stunning Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC43 in person.</p><p><strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>OUR ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE , JUST ADD TAX AND LICENSING </span></strong></p><p><strong>Financing is available on certified cars, starting as low as 7.49% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. Finance Companies may charge their own fees on financing or Lease deals</strong></p><p><strong>For a low cost of $599 (plus tax)  We are able to offer Oil & filter Change, Professional Detailing.  Powertrain Warranty  of 3 months/ 3000km. 36 Month Roadside Coverage and  up to $4000 off your next car if in the event it gets stolen ! </strong></p><p>Want more peace of mind ?  Most cars can get up to  4 years/unlimited km  cover. </p><p>Dont Drive much ? Why not get our NO TIME LIMIT WARRANTY ?  * SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS </p><p><strong>The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - <span style=text-decoration-line: underline;>Buy with Confidence</span> </strong></p><p><strong>We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. L4K 3W3</strong></p><p><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>BY APPOINTMENT ONLY </strong></span></em></p><p><strong>Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 10 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 9 am - 3 pm.</strong><br /><br /><strong>Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950</strong></p><p> </p>

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

