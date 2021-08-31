2018 Nissan NV200

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,488 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 3 5 1 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7684462

7684462 Stock #: M-2113

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 77,351 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Additional Features Navigation System Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.