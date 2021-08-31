Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan NV200

77,351 KM

Details Description Features

$23,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan NV200

2018 Nissan NV200

I4 SV Automatic Navi. Rear Cam Park Assist Certi*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan NV200

I4 SV Automatic Navi. Rear Cam Park Assist Certi*

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

77,351KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7684462
  • Stock #: M-2113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 77,351 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC

 

UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC

 

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Canadian Vehicle / 

 

Ontario Car, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and Drives Just 

 

Like Brand New Comes Certified. Car has lots of features like

 

Navigation, Rear Camera, Rear Park Assist  and much more. 

 

Car history will be  provided at our dealership. 

 

HST and Licensing are not included in the price.

 

Please call us and book your time to view / test  drive the car. 

 

Our pleasure is to see you in our Showroom.

 

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

 

555 North Rivermede Rd.

 

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

 

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

 

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

 

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

2018 Nissan NV200 I4...
 77,351 KM
$23,488 + tax & lic
2017 Buick LaCrosse ...
 84,429 KM
$26,588 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 3,380 KM
$26,588 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory