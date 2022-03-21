2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 64,947 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

