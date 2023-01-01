Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche 911

58,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche 911

2018 Porsche 911

Carrera Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche 911

Carrera Coupe

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9957425
  • VIN: WP0AA2A9XJS105063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 58,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grande National Leasing

2022 RAM 1500 TRX 4x...
 25,250 KM
$122,999 + tax & lic
1951 Mercury Unliste...
 95,000 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 66,900 KM
$63,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Grande National Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

905-738-XXXX

(click to show)

905-738-3800

Quick Links
Directions Website