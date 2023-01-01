2018 Tesla Model 3

$32,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 8 , 7 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10633527

10633527 Stock #: 200D11-029347

200D11-029347 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA4JF029347

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 200D11-029347

Mileage 118,730 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.