2018 Tesla Model X

$76,700 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 4 , 8 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10418931

10418931 Stock #: 200M09-118190

200M09-118190 VIN: 5YJXCBE45JF118190

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 114,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.