2018 Toyota Corolla

47,644 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE Sunroof Rear Cam Adaptive Cruise Ctrl Certi*

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE Sunroof Rear Cam Adaptive Cruise Ctrl Certi*

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,644KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7579393
  Stock #: M-2104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,644 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC New

 

Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Only 47644 KM Canadian

 

Vehicle / Ontario Car, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and

 

Drives Just Like Brand New Comes CERTIFIED. The car has a lot of

 

features Like Sunroof, Rear Cam, Heated Seats and much more.

 

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

 

HST and Licensing are not included in the price. Please call us and

 

book your time to view / test drive the car.

 

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

 

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

 

555 North Rivermede Rd.

 

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

 

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

 

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

 

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Warranty Available
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

