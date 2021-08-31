2018 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 6 4 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7579393

7579393 Stock #: M-2104

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 47,644 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Additional Features Lane Departure Warning Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Lane Keeping Assist

