2018 Toyota Prius

Hybrid Navi Rear Cam Lane Dept. Heated Seats Cert*

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,515KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4779258
  • Stock #: M-2006
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC New

 

Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Only 73515 KM Canadian

 

Vehicle, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and Drives Just Like 

 

Brand New Comes CERTIFIED. The car has a lot of features Like 

 

Collision Warning, Leather, Heated Seats, Lane Departure, Navigation

 

and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

 

HST and Licensing are not included in the price. Please call us and 

 

book your time to view / test drive the car. Our pleasure to see 

 

you in our indoor showroom.

 

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED* 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE* 

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE * 

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc. 

 

555 North Rivermede Rd. 

 

Concord, ON L4K 4G8 

 

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680 

 

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com 

 

Thank You. 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Plug-In Electric/Gas

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

