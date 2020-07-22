Menu
2018 Toyota Prius

21,384 KM

$22,900

$22,900

2018 Toyota Prius

2018 Toyota Prius

Touring/Rear Camera/HTD Seats/LDW/Collision Assist

2018 Toyota Prius

Touring/Rear Camera/HTD Seats/LDW/Collision Assist

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

$22,900

21,384KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5666676
  • Stock #: M03-003962
  • VIN: JTDKBRFU1J3003962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # M03-003962
  • Mileage 21,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Full Factory Warranty, Lane Departure, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Assist, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, ABS, Air Conditioning, Carfax Verified, Clean Title, Canadian Vehicle & Much More...Visit Over 100 Cars *** www.TorontoAutohaus.com ***Toronto Autohaus Ltd Client Care Package Included For Only $495- 36 Days Safety Items Coverage OR 2000KM- Safety & Emission- Oil Change & Filter- Brake Service- Tire Service- Cosmetic Reconditioning- History Report- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*Financing Starts From 4.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application We Include Worry Free 36 Days Warranty & Offer Up To 4 Years Extended Options at Wholesale Price No Hidden Fees !!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified, not driveable, and not e-tested. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $495.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage. Please contact Toronto Autohaus Ltd Financing Department for more details.

