2018 Toyota RAV4

45,587 KM

Details Description

$30,980

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

SE I AWD I NAVI I LEATHER I SUNROOF

SE I AWD I NAVI I LEATHER I SUNROOF

Location

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

$30,980

+ taxes & licensing

45,587KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8432970
  • Stock #: 50D04-782145
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV9JW782145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,587 KM

Vehicle Description

SE SPORT PACKAGE - Special Financing Price Advertised $30980 or Cash Price $32,490 plus hst and licensing* NAVIGATION / LEATHER / SUNROOF / ALL WHEEL DRIVE / REAR CAMERA / HEATED POWER SEATS / POWER TAILGATE / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / LANE DEPARTURE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL US    sales@torontoautohaus.com or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
- 4 Year Roadside Assistance & Key Replacement Coverage
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the cash price sale
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application
_________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

