<p><strong> CLIMATE CONTROL | PANORAMIC | TURBOCHARGED | NAVIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE </strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><br></p><p><strong>2018 VOLVO XC6 T5 MOMENTUM.LOW KMS.  NAVIGATION. SUNROOF. LEATHER SEATS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAMERA. <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1724875505673_38734042987440187 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 87,032 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $25,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.</strong></p><p><strong><br><br></strong></p><p><br></p> <p>****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** <br>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING <br>SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 </p><p>Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1711558354648_253501834214404 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2018 Volvo XC60

87,032 KM

$25,745

+ tax & licensing
Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Used
87,032KM
VIN YV4102RK7J1043828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,032 KM

Vehicle Description

" CLIMATE CONTROL | PANORAMIC | TURBOCHARGED | NAVIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE "



2018 VOLVO XC6 T5 MOMENTUM.LOW KMS.  NAVIGATION. SUNROOF. LEATHER SEATS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 87,032 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $25,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.




****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Instrument Panel Bin
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mobile hotspot internet access
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints

Mechanical

TOURING SUSPENSION
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
71 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L 16V DI I4 Turbocharged Drive-E

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: 235/60R18 AS
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Safety

Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Residual Heat Recirculation and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
470 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
