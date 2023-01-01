Menu
2019 Audi A4

19,859 KM

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Prime Mark Auto

1-866-464-0997

QUATTRO KOMFORT 45 TFSI

QUATTRO KOMFORT 45 TFSI

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10239581
  • Stock #: 1308
  • VIN: WAUANAF46KN002215

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
This Audi A4 QUATTRO KOMFORT with ONLY 19859 kms is like NEW. 248 HP, Heated seats, All wheel drive, leather, sunroof/moonroof, back up camera, smartphone integration, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Collision Mitigation-Front, Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents and much more....

No Accidents as per Carfax.
Extended warranty available.
Accessories available at request. Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909

"

