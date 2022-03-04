Menu
2019 Audi Q7

38,900 KM

$73,999

+ tax & licensing
Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

Technik - S -LINE ONE OWNER,LOW KMS, NO ACCIDENTS

Location

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

38,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8581802
  • VIN: Wa1waaf78kd029267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 38,900 KM

Vehicle Description

***** GLAMPING IN STYLE 101 *****

The Weather is just right for camping with the family why not take the whole family and some friends in this beauty 7 seater ! 

will not last CLEAN CLEAN one owner low kms , NO Accidents 

#stopbyGNL you deserve it ! 

905 738 3800 x 6343 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

