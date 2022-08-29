Menu
2019 Audi Q7

49,500 KM

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

Technik 55 TFSI quattro S-Line

Location

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

49,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9235774
  • VIN: Wa1waaf78kd018611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,500 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

***** 2019 AUDI Q7 Technik S-Line 7 Passenger QUATTRO *****

This Grogeous SUV is the bes of all vehcile worlds. 

Luxury , Seating and Safety all Wrapped into one Gorgeous Machine. 

Active Cruise & Ambeint Lighting ready make this a pleasure to drive and take a ride in. 

Commercial Leasing Available Please call us or apply securely on our website 

www.grandeleasing.com

#stopbyGNL  you deserve it 

905 738 3800 x 6343 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active Cruise Control
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
DRIVER ASSIST
Theater Ambient Lighting

905-738-3800

