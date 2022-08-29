$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-738-3800
2019 Audi Q7
Technik 55 TFSI quattro S-Line
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9235774
- VIN: Wa1waaf78kd018611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,500 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
***** 2019 AUDI Q7 Technik S-Line 7 Passenger QUATTRO *****
This Grogeous SUV is the bes of all vehcile worlds.
Luxury , Seating and Safety all Wrapped into one Gorgeous Machine.
Active Cruise & Ambeint Lighting ready make this a pleasure to drive and take a ride in.
Commercial Leasing Available Please call us or apply securely on our website
www.grandeleasing.com
#stopbyGNL you deserve it
905 738 3800 x 6343
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Grande National Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4