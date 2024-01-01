2019 Audi RS 3

Menu
<p style=font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>2019 Audi Rs3 Quattro Sedan</span></p><p style=font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Stunning Glacier White Metallic with Diamond Red Stitched Napa Leather Interior!</span></p><p style=font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>All Original, Ultra Low Mileage, One mature local owner, Accident free Vehicle!</span></p><p style=font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Audi Sport Package, Tech Package, and Gloss black performance exhaust system.</span></p><p style=font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;> </p><p style=font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>All of our vehicles are sold FULLY CERTIFIED unless otherwise noted.</span></p><p style=font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>No Hidden Fees!!!</span></p><p style=font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Price Plus HST and Licensing.  </span></p><p style=font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Lease and Finance options available! - Excellent in-house lease rate- Finance rate varies based on bank approval- Finance Admin Fee may apply.</span></p><p style=font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Extended Warranty options available! We work with the leading aftermarket warranty companies to give you the best bank for your buck and peace of mind when purchasing a used vehicle. </span></p><p style=font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please inquire for more details.     </span></p><p style=font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;> </p><p style=font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>GRANDE NATIONAL LEASING</span></p><p style=font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>8201 Keele St, Unit 1. </span></p><p style=font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Concord, ON L4K1Z4</span></p>

2019 Audi RS 3

23,565 KM

$59,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi RS 3

2019 Audi RS 3

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,565KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,565 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

