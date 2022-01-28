Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW X5

53,326 KM

Details Description

$65,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$65,600

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X5

2019 BMW X5

XDrive40i I No Accidents I Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW X5

XDrive40i I No Accidents I Loaded

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

  1. 8185824
  2. 8185824
  3. 8185824
  4. 8185824
  5. 8185824
  6. 8185824
  7. 8185824
  8. 8185824
  9. 8185824
  10. 8185824
  11. 8185824
  12. 8185824
  13. 8185824
  14. 8185824
  15. 8185824
  16. 8185824
  17. 8185824
  18. 8185824
  19. 8185824
  20. 8185824
  21. 8185824
  22. 8185824
  23. 8185824
  24. 8185824
  25. 8185824
  26. 8185824
  27. 8185824
  28. 8185824
  29. 8185824
  30. 8185824
  31. 8185824
  32. 8185824
  33. 8185824
Contact Seller

$65,600

+ taxes & licensing

53,326KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8185824
  • Stock #: 70M11-L66522
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C51KLL66522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 53,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Financing Price Advertised $65,600 or Cash Price $66,900 / NO HIDDEN FEES ** VISIT OUR SHOWROOM OR BUY ONLINE ** PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** NAVIGATION / REAR CAMERA / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / LEATHER SEATS / HEATED AND POWER MEMORY SEATS / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / HID LIGHTS / POWER TAILGATE / COMFORT ACCESS / KEYLESS GO / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL US    sales@torontoautohaus.com or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package for Only $695
- 4 Year Roadside Assistance & Key Replacement Coverage
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application
_________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage. Please contact Toronto Autohaus Ltd Financing Department for more details.
 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Autohaus Ltd

2017 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 93,860 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 95,873 KM
$17,450 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus IS 300 I ...
 50,866 KM
$32,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

Call Dealer

905-597-XXXX

(click to show)

905-597-7879

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory