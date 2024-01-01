Menu
2019 Buick Encore

28,200 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Encore

Essence R/Starter Carplay&Android Auto Sun-roof

2019 Buick Encore

Essence R/Starter Carplay&Android Auto Sun-roof

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,200KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour C
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,200 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc 

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

Only 28,200 KM Canadian vehicle, Excellent condition,

Runs and Drives like brand new. The car has a lot of features Like

Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Blind Spot Detection and Navigation, Remote-Starter,

Car play&Android Auto, Sun-Roof, Rear Park Assist and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 "Certification fee may vary"

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-904-6680

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2019 Buick Encore