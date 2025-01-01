$23,980+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Envision
Essence AWD Carplay
2019 Buick Envision
Essence AWD Carplay
Location
Manaf Auto Sales
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
416-904-6680
Certified
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,831 KM
Vehicle Description
Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence
New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, only 41,831 KM Canadian
Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like
Brand new. The car has a lot of features Like Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof
Remote Starter and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.
HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.
As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.
Certification is available for $899
Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.
Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.
FINANCING AVAILABLE*
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
555 North Rivermede Rd.
Concord, ON L4K 4G8
For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680
Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com
Thank You.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Mechanical
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Manaf Auto Sales
Manaf Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-904-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-904-6680