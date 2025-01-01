Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence</p><p> </p><p>New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, only 41,831 KM Canadian</p><p> </p><p>Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like</p><p> </p><p>Brand new. The car has a lot of features Like Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof</p><p> </p><p>Remote Starter and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p> </p><p>HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p> </p><p>Certification is available for $899</p><p> </p><p>Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.</p><p> </p><p>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.</p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p> </p><p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE *</p><p> </p><p>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p> </p><p>555 North Rivermede Rd.</p><p> </p><p>Concord, ON L4K 4G8</p><p> </p><p>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680</p><p> </p><p>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p> </p><p>Thank You.</p>

2019 Buick Envision

41,831 KM

Details Description Features

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Buick Envision

Essence AWD Carplay

Watch This Vehicle
12883445

2019 Buick Envision

Essence AWD Carplay

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

  1. 1755715921695
  2. 1755715922132
  3. 1755715922529
  4. 1755715922938
  5. 1755715923423
  6. 1755715923877
  7. 1755715924296
  8. 1755715924724
  9. 1755715925144
  10. 1755715925569
  11. 1755715926001
  12. 1755715926438
  13. 1755715926867
  14. 1755715927338
  15. 1755715927763
  16. 1755715928170
  17. 1755715928608
  18. 1755715929043
  19. 1755715929421
  20. 1755715929829
  21. 1755715930261
  22. 1755715930647
  23. 1755715931044
  24. 1755715931424
  25. 1755715931855
  26. 1755715932261
  27. 1755715932683
  28. 1755715933077
  29. 1755715933462
  30. 1755715933849
  31. 1755715934243
  32. 1755715934627
  33. 1755715935023
  34. 1755715935412
  35. 1755715935876
  36. 1755715936267
  37. 1755715936664
  38. 1755715937142
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,831KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,831 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence

 

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, only 41,831 KM Canadian

 

Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like

 

Brand new. The car has a lot of features Like Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof

 

Remote Starter and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

 

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

 

Certification is available for $899

 

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

 

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

 

555 North Rivermede Rd.

 

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

 

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

 

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

 

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Mechanical

Tow Hooks

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

Used 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 130
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 130" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr 44,479 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium AWD Luxury for sale in Concord, ON
2023 Ford Edge Titanium AWD Luxury 45,204 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Leather Stow n Go CarPlay 7-Passengers for sale in Concord, ON
2024 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Leather Stow n Go CarPlay 7-Passengers 22,658 KM $46,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2019 Buick Envision