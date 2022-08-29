$44,488+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT
64,090KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9044728
- Stock #: 1241
- VIN: 1G1FY6S04K4103705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,090 KM
Vehicle Description
looks like its brand new, not a scratch inside or out. Comes with many features from the large touch screen with WIFI capabilities, Back up camera, Apple Carplay to many features to list. MUST SEE!!! and did we mention NO MORE GAS.
No accidents as per Carfax.
Extended warranty available.
Accessories available at request. This vehicle comes Fully Certified and detailed with 90 day power train warranty. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!
At Prime Mark Auto we strive to satisfy our customers during and after their purchase and create a long lasting relationship that will bring customers back to us. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy of all information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please let us know if any information is in question with us at Prime Mark Auto. The pictures provided are of a rendered portrayal of the vehicle. Please inquire with Prime Mark Auto. Price plus HST and license registration.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Dual front knee airbags
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Drive mode selector
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
LED Taillights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Run flat tires
Black window trim
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
Premium cloth upholstery
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane steering wheel trim
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Regenerative braking system
Hill holder control
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Programmable safety key
Pedestrian safety sound generation
Check rear seat reminder
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FRONT SOLAR-TINTED GLASS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
HOTSPOT WIFI
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
16.8 STEERING RATIO
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
LOCK OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
FOLDABLE REAR HEADRESTS
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
120 VOLT ELECTRIC CHARGE CORD
CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM INFOTAINMENT
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
150 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
200 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
238 ELECTRIC MOTOR MILES PER CHARGE
266 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
50 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (120V)
7.05 AXLE RATIO
9.5 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (240V)
RUBBER/VINYL CARGO AREA FLOOR MAT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
