2019 Chevrolet Bolt

$44,488 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 0 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9044728

9044728 Stock #: 1241

1241 VIN: 1G1FY6S04K4103705

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour "

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,090 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front side airbags Dual front knee airbags Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass rear window defogger Cargo Cover Automatic climate control Front Floor Mats Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Dual Vanity Mirrors Air filtration Chrome Interior Accents Manual day/night rearview mirror Drive mode selector Mechanical Power Steering Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Exterior LED Taillights Intermittent rear wiper Variable intermittent front wipers Run flat tires Black window trim Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Rearview Camera System Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Heated Side Mirrors Premium cloth upholstery Front Seatbelt Pretensioners LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts Urethane steering wheel trim HID/Xenon Headlights Multi-function display Regenerative braking system Hill holder control Humidity/dewpoint sensors Programmable safety key Pedestrian safety sound generation Check rear seat reminder ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER SECOND ROW REAR VENTS 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS FRONT SOLAR-TINTED GLASS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) 4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP 2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK HOTSPOT WIFI ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE 16.8 STEERING RATIO GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS LOCK OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION FOLDABLE REAR HEADRESTS ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION 120 VOLT ELECTRIC CHARGE CORD CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM INFOTAINMENT LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE 150 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS) 200 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP 238 ELECTRIC MOTOR MILES PER CHARGE 266 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE 50 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (120V) 7.05 AXLE RATIO 9.5 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (240V) RUBBER/VINYL CARGO AREA FLOOR MAT

