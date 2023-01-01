$70,999+ tax & licensing
647-330-1950
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
2DR STINGRAY CPE W/1LT
Location
The Vault Automotive Collection
310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10597626
- Stock #: CC8458
- VIN: 1G1YA2D72K5108458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 19,590 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you ready to take your driving experience to the next level? Look no further than this sleek and powerful 2019 Corvette Stingray 1LT. With its stunning design and impressive performance, it's a true automotive masterpiece that will make every drive an exhilarating adventure.
Key Features
Engine: Equipped with a 6.2L V8 engine, this Corvette roars to life with 455 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, giving you the adrenaline rush you crave.
Performance: The 7-speed manual transmission offers precise control, while the responsive handling and suspension ensure a smooth and dynamic ride.
Exterior: The striking Arctic White paint and bold lines will turn heads wherever you go. The sleek, aggressive design is a true symbol of American automotive excellence.
Interior: Step inside the luxurious black leather interior with modern features, including an infotainment system, premium sound system, and comfortable seating.
All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for the advertised price, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. This certification package also includes Oil Change, Professional Detailing & Carfax Report.
Financing is available, starting as low as 6.99% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. a $199 Administration charge will be added for all financing & leasing deals.
We are proud to offer Global Warranty on all our automobiles. 3 months or 3000km Bronze Warranty! Included A $399 Value - on all our certified cars. Upgrades are available up to 4 years/ Unlimited KM!. See Dealer for details
The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - Buy with Confidence
We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4.
We are by appointment only.
Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 11 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 10 am - 3 pm.
Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950
