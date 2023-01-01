Menu
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

19,590 KM

$70,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

19,590KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10597626
  • Stock #: CC8458
  • VIN: 1G1YA2D72K5108458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 19,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you ready to take your driving experience to the next level? Look no further than this sleek and powerful 2019 Corvette Stingray 1LT. With its stunning design and impressive performance, it's a true automotive masterpiece that will make every drive an exhilarating adventure.

Key Features

Engine: Equipped with a 6.2L V8 engine, this Corvette roars to life with 455 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, giving you the adrenaline rush you crave.

Performance: The 7-speed manual transmission offers precise control, while the responsive handling and suspension ensure a smooth and dynamic ride.

Exterior: The striking Arctic White paint and bold lines will turn heads wherever you go. The sleek, aggressive design is a true symbol of American automotive excellence.

Interior: Step inside the luxurious black leather interior with modern features, including an infotainment system, premium sound system, and comfortable seating.

 

All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for the advertised price, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. This certification package also includes Oil Change, Professional Detailing & Carfax Report.

Financing is available, starting as low as 6.99% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. a $199 Administration  charge will be added for all financing & leasing deals.

We are proud to offer Global Warranty on all our automobiles.  3 months or 3000km Bronze Warranty! Included A $399 Value -  on all our certified cars. Upgrades are available up to 4 years/ Unlimited KM!. See Dealer for details 

The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - Buy with Confidence 

We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4.

We are by appointment only.

Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 11 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 10 am - 3 pm.

Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950

 

Pricing is subject to change without notice and may not be completely current. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please contact us for current pricing.Information provided on this site does not constitute an offer or guarantee. Estimated selling prices are for informational purposes only. You may not qualify for certain offers or financing all of which are subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to make changes at any time, without notice or obligation, in the information contained on this site including prices, incentive programs, specifications, equipment, colours, materials, and to change or discontinue models. Images may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options or other specifications. See dealer for complete details. Our prices may change daily and prices indicated above are web specials for online shoppers. All prices are plus applicable taxes, licensing charges and fuel charges (if applicable).  Prices represent the selling price including all current incentives (Consumer Cash discounts which are applied before taxes, and/or Bonus Cash discounts, which are applied after taxes) and any additional dealer discounts.While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any technical or human errors or omissions contained on these pages and we reserve the right to correct any errors without prejudice or penalty to ourselves. Please verify any information in question with The Vault Automotive Collection Inc.

Vehicle Features

Packages

1lt

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Active suspension
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

