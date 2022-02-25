$32,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD Premier w/2LZ R.Starter 360 View Cam Certified
Manaf Auto Sales
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
416-904-6680
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8384646
- Stock #: M-2138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,030 KM
Vehicle Description
MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC
New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Only 36030 KM Canadian
Vehicle, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and Drives Just Like
Brand New Comes CERTIFIED. The car has a lot of features Like,
360 Multi View Cam, Heated Seats, Rear Park Assist and much more.
Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are
not included in the price. Please call us and book your time to view / test
drive the car. Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.
FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*
FINANCING AVAILABLE*
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
555 North Rivermede Rd.
Concord, ON L4K 4G8
For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680
Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com
Thank You.
Vehicle Features
