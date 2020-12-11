Menu
2019 Dodge Charger

44,654 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD Sunroof Navigation Rear Cam Certified*

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD Sunroof Navigation Rear Cam Certified*

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

44,654KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6308268
  • Stock #: M-2032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,654 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC 

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Only 44654 KM Canadian

Vehicle, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and

Drives Just Like Brand New Comes CERTIFIED. The car has a lot of

features Like Sunroof, Navigation, Rear Cam, Heated Seats 

and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price. Please call us and book

your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

